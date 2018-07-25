Finance minister holds meeting with EBRD representatives

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian finance minister Atom Janjughazyan on July 25 received the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by Francis Malige, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the future strategy of bilateral cooperation, outlining the priorities set by the government’s program.

Minister Janjughazyan attached importance to the continuation of initiatives in partnering relations.

Commenting on the reforms in the tax field, the EBRD official expressed hope that the expected changes will boost the country’s future economic development.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan