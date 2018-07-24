Ex-president R. Kocharyan currently abroad, will return for July 26 questioning over 2008 unrest

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan (in office 1998-2008) isn’t in Armenia at the moment but he will arrive for the July 26 questioning at the Special Investigative Service over the March 1 case.

Viktor Soghomonyan, director of Kocharyan’s office, told ARMENPRESS that his previous statement is in force. “As you know, he [Kocharyan] isn’t in Armenia at this moment, but nothing has changed in what I had said. What I had stated previously is still in force. He [Kocharyan] will be in Armenia at the designated day, I had announced this, and he will participate in the questioning,” Soghomonyan said.

March 1 refers to the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when mass protest erupted after Serzh Sargsyan was elected president. Subsequent clashes between security forces and protesters left several people dead on both sides.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan