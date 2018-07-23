Artsakh state minister holds meeting with Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of state of the Republic of Artsakh Grigori Martirosyan on July 23 received Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan, the Artsakh state ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the state minister attached importance to the harmonization of economic development programs and ongoing reforms in Artsakh and Armenia.

Minister Minasyan introduced the priorities of his delegation’s visit to Artsakh and informed that they include the international export of Artsakh products, exchange of experience on development of infrastructures and proper realization of Artsakh tourism products.

Grigori Martirosyan positively assessed these initiatives and attached importance to the joint improvement of state programs directed for promotion and development of small and medium entrepreneurship.

At the end of the meeting the officials exchanged views on the development of some Artsakh tourism directions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan