Investigative Committee’s deputy director resigns


YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy director of the Investigative Committee Aram Tamazyan has resigned.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order on relieving Tamazyan from duties at the latter’s request, according to e-gov.am.

