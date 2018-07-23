Hundreds injured as series of earthquakes hit Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Iran has been hit by several earthquakes in few days with the latest being 5,8 magnitude.

The latest earthquake hit Iran’s southeastern region.

Another three earthquakes were registered in one day – the strongest being 5,9 magnitude in the Kermanshah province.

More than 200 have been injured, with over 100 buildings destroyed.

