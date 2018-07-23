Hundreds injured as series of earthquakes hit Iran
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Iran has been hit by several earthquakes in few days with the latest being 5,8 magnitude.
The latest earthquake hit Iran’s southeastern region.
Another three earthquakes were registered in one day – the strongest being 5,9 magnitude in the Kermanshah province.
More than 200 have been injured, with over 100 buildings destroyed.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:22 Hundreds injured as series of earthquakes hit Iran
- 10:15 Plane carrying IMF's Lagarde makes emergency landing in Argentina
- 10:02 14 shot in Toronto
- 09:56 Armenia, China discuss cooperation in environmental field
- 09:38 ARMENPRESS correspondent takes Armenian flag to Mount Ararat summit
- 07.21-17:52 President Sarkissian says ready to support Byurakan observatory
- 07.21-17:17 German government neither confirms nor denies info on Angela Merkel’s upcoming Armenia visit
- 07.21-16:45 Another club endorses NSS chief for president of football federation
- 07.21-16:13 Armenian defense minister visits on-duty troops at south-western border
- 07.21-15:34 Armenian defense ministry spox mocks Azeri claims of ‘controlled areas’ in Nakhijevan border section
- 07.21-14:55 Heat wave once again to bring up to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
- 07.21-14:34 Copper plant in Armenian town dumps waste into river, environmental agents dispatched for probe
- 07.21-14:30 Armenia’s Deputy PM, European Commission official hold meeting in Yerevan
- 07.21-14:11 Azerbaijan opens 'few random cross-border shots' at Armenian road, border situation calm - defense ministry
- 07.21-13:54 Yerevan police arrest “thief-in-law” for possession of narcotics
- 07.21-13:47 Ejmiatsin city shuts down kindergartens for 1 month citing weather-related health concerns
- 07.21-13:45 Artsakh reports 150 individual ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan in one week
- 07.21-13:27 Government expects support of democratic states, First Deputy PM tells Armenian-Americans in Washington D.C.
- 07.21-12:26 Armenian border agents apprehend international fugitive
- 07.21-12:20 Run For Peace: Mountaineer Ara Khatchadourian completes monumental Marseille-Yerevan voyage
- 07.21-11:54 Baku again suffers power outage
- 07.21-10:59 US stocks down - 20-07-18
- 07.21-10:58 European Stocks - 20-07-18
- 07.21-10:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-18
- 07.21-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-07-18
- 07.21-10:53 Oil Prices Down - 20-07-18
- 07.20-21:22 ‘Good follow-up chance for Brussels meetings’ - Katarína Mathernová on Armenia visit
- 07.20-20:42 ‘EU stands ready to support Armenian government's reforms agenda’ - Katarína Mathernová
- 07.20-20:19 Armenian defense minister, Russian military officials discuss details of village incident
- 07.20-20:14 Yerevan court sets sky-high $2,100,000 bail for former high ranking security official
- 07.20-19:55 Government doesn’t have right to roll back the country, says Deputy PM
- 07.20-19:47 Armenian national security boss, Japanese ambassador discuss cooperation between special agencies
- 07.20-18:41 President Sarkissian visits prominent painter Minas Avetisyan’s studio
- 07.20-18:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-07-18
- 07.20-18:20 Asian Stocks - 20-07-18
20:23, 07.16.2018
Viewed 1783 times National security agents bust corruption scheme involving military deferment services on fake paperwork
14:51, 07.18.2018
Viewed 1745 times Council of Europe’s CPT releases report on torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan
14:04, 07.16.2018
Viewed 1730 times Armenia is not security consuming, but security providing country – political scientist on Armenia-NATO ties
10:30, 07.18.2018
Viewed 1699 times Armenia’s first deputy PM participates in High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York
11:20, 07.19.2018
Viewed 1673 times PM Pashinyan considers incident in Panik village as provocation against Armenian-Russian friendly ties