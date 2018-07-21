Armenia’s Deputy PM, European Commission official hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has held a meeting on July 20 with Katarína Mathernová, Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, who is on a three-day visit to Armenia. The delegation also included EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski and Head of Armenia Unit of Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the EC Vassilis Maragos.

Mathernová presented to the Deputy PM the main tools of assistance of the EU and talked about new ideas of advancing cooperation.

The sides attached importance to the implementation of CEPA in terms of developing the Armenia-EU relations. They also attached importance to wide involvement and awareness of the public in all EU projects.

The Deputy PM and Mathernová expressed certainty that a great potential for partnership exists, which requires coordinated and harmonious work for realization.

Grigoryan highlighted close cooperation with EU experts for the implementation of CEPA, and implementation of reforms stemming from it.

Katarína Mathernová expressed readiness to work with the Armenian government to discover further opportunities for cooperation for maximal use of EU assistance’s potential.

They also spoke about a new mechanism of involving high-class advisors from EU member states who would cooperation with the government in the implementation of CEPA, supporting coordination of partnership with donors, and who would also help the private sector to benefit from the CEPA’s opportunities. The additional CEPA facility assistance tool will also operate, which can mobilize nearly 80,000,000 Euros for investing in the private sector.

