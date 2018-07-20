No one will be convicted in Armenia without sufficient evidence – PM

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. During today’s press conference in the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that no one will be convicted in Armenia without sufficient evidence, reports Armenpress.

The PM told reporters that the task is not to convict persons, but to establish legality in Armenia.

“Even if the incumbent Armenian PM previously made a very concrete political statement that this person is a criminal, it’s a political statement. If you want the criminals to be convicted, you need to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

