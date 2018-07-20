Kazakhstan's Olympic medal-winning figure skater Denis Ten stabbed to death

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan's Olympic medal-winning figure skater Denis Ten has been stabbed to death at the age of 25, BBC reports.

Ten - who won bronze at Sochi 2014 - was stabbed in the thigh in Almaty on Thursday after two men tried to steal his car mirrors.

Ten, twice a World Championships medallist, was taken to hospital but died three hours later.

Police have detained a suspect while they continue to search for a second.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan