Village medic suspected in embezzling ambulance fuel

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Anti-corruption agents of Armenian law enforcement agencies have revealed that a director of a medical facility of the Verin Getashen village in Gegharkunik Province has been embezzling fuel which has designated for the local ambulance from 2015 to 2018. Police say the suspect, Arsen Ghukasyan, has embezzled more than 1 million drams worth of petrol in the period.

Authorities also said that other the medical facility has been engaged in other types of fraud too – it had employed drivers who never showed up for work but received remuneration. Nearly 3,000,000 drams in damages have been inflicted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan