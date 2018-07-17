Man claims ex-tax chief illegally caused $64 million in damages for gas business

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. A man is claiming that former State Revenue Committee president Gagik Khachatryan has illegally persecuted a company from 2011 to 2013.

The man, Mekhak Gabrielyan, claims that officials have launched baseless administrative proceedings against the company and fined it with 550 million drams, subsequently blocking its imports and exports. According to the man, the illegal proceedings caused nearly 64 million dollars of damages.

The report has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for further proceedings, SRC said.

The SRC did not mention the man’s relation to the company.

According to the company’s website, it is engaged in manufacturing of commercial natural gas cylinders.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan