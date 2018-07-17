Hakob Avagyan appointed deputy minister of economic development and investments
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 17 signed a decision on appointing Hakob Avagyan deputy minister of economic development and investments, reports Armenpress.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:17 Mesrop Arakelyan appointed advisor to PM
- 16:12 Hakob Avagyan appointed deputy minister of economic development and investments
- 15:37 Sanitek asks citizens’ forgiveness for improper waste disposal
- 14:30 Football Federation of Armenia denies media reports on FFA President’s resignation
- 14:20 Criminal case launched over kidnapping and assault case involving ex-President’s wanted nephew Narek Sargsyan
- 14:12 PM Nikol Pashinyan, First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan discuss foreign policy and Artsakh conflict
- 13:31 ‘This is The Land of Free Water’ – famous blogger Nas Daily releases video on Armenia
- 12:51 Speaker Babloyan highly values Egypt’s balanced position on issues vital for Armenia
- 12:07 Right to submit request for pardon belongs only to convicted person – justice ministry
- 11:45 Anyone involved in illegal processes should be punished by law – healthcare minister
- 11:14 Foreigners embezzle money in Armenia’s provinces
- 10:45 President Sarkissian signs laws adopted by Parliament
- 10:21 Defense minister’s son to conduct military service in Artsakh
- 10:12 Trump agrees with Russia’s Putin that low level of relations is ‘a shame’
- 10:00 #CultTalk: Arsinée Khanjian to shoot a film on Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem
- 09:52 European Stocks - 16-07-18
- 09:50 US stocks - 16-07-18
- 09:44 Judges’ activeness proves their independence becomes reality – President of Supreme Judicial Council
- 09:34 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-18
- 09:34 First deputy PM’s spokesperson to resign
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 16-07-18
- 09:25 Oil Prices Down - 16-07-18
- 07.16-20:23 National security agents bust corruption scheme involving military deferment services on fake paperwork
- 07.16-20:05 Sarkissian meets with acting director of Hayastan Fund
- 07.16-20:01 Small town official suspected in embezzlement, electoral bribery, fraud
- 07.16-19:47 Prime Minister and new executive of Hayastan All Armenian Fund discuss further functioning of organization
- 07.16-19:34 Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s wanted nephew suspected in new crime involving kidnapping and battery
- 07.16-19:21 Armenian FM, UN Secretary General to meet in New York City
- 07.16-18:46 Heritage party suggests blockchain technologies for ruling out electoral fraud
- 07.16-18:36 Defense minister visits military rehab facility of Yerevan
- 07.16-18:13 Armenian deputy PM, Russian transportation minister discuss launching joint investment fund
- 07.16-18:07 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to Georgia’s PM over Tkibuli mine collapse
- 07.16-18:05 Sarkissian extends condolences to Georgian counterpart over deadly mine accident
- 07.16-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-07-18
- 07.16-17:36 Asian Stocks - 16-07-18
15:06, 07.10.2018
Viewed 11624 times Armenia goes green by launching crackdown on single-use plastic
07:57, 07.12.2018
Viewed 2467 times Armenian Prime Minister to have introductory meeting with US President Donald Trump in Brussels
18:59, 07.12.2018
Viewed 1790 times Azerbaijan’s behavior questions Baku’s commitment to peace process: Armenian PM delivers remarks at NATO summit
15:40, 07.14.2018
Viewed 1779 times Ethnic Armenian blogger alarms about danger threatening his life after Azerbaijan visit
15:26, 07.10.2018
Viewed 1730 times Armenian Church gives demonstrators 1 week to halt actions otherwise protester-priest will be defrocked