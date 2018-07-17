Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Hakob Avagyan appointed deputy minister of economic development and investments


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on July 17 signed a decision on appointing Hakob Avagyan deputy minister of economic development and investments, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

