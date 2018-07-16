Armenia’s foreign ministry in contact with ethnic Armenian blogger who alarms his life is under danger after Azerbaijan visit

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry expects that Belarus will take steps to ensure the security of its citizen, blogger of Armenian origin Vladislav Mosesov, Tigran Balayan – Armenian MFA spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

Vladislav Mosesov, who visited Azerbaijan recently with a Belarussian passport, on July 14 released a video, alarming that his life is under danger.

“We are in contact with him, at the moment we are taking steps to assess the degree of danger and the possibility to provide support”, Tigran Balayan said.

The blogger said in his video message that on July 13 Azerbaijan declared him wanted, however, he has already left Belarus. “Yesterday Azerbaijan declared me wanted. I have already left my country, but I cannot say yet where I am going for security reasons. I ask all those countries which consider me as their associate to take actions in connection with my situation. All those followers, who cannot help with anything, please share this video. My life is now under danger. I am followed at any moment, believe me, I know what I am saying. If I do not get in touch after three days, it will mean that something bad happened to me”, the blogger said.

The blogger clarified his visit to Azerbaijan, noting that he visited the country with peace, for tourism.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan