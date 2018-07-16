Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with His Holiness Garegin II

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh Arman Tatoyan and Ruben Melikyan visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to meet with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II to discuss the recent acts of physical abuse against His Holiness near Gndevank monastery, Artsakh Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan said on Facebook.

“During the meeting the ongoing situation around the Armenian Apostolic Church has been discussed”, Ruben Melikyan said.

Earlier on July 6 protesters entered the headquarters of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin demanding the resignation of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II. They were acting in an unacceptable manner. On July 14 the protesters blocked the vehicle of His Holiness Garegin II who was in the Vayots Dzor province on a pilgrimage. The protesters blocked the roads with cars and stones.

