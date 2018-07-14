Armenia’s current authorities have unprecedented legitimacy – political scientist

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Ruben Mehrabyan says the current authorities of Armenia have an unprecedented legitimacy, reports Armenpress.

“I think the current authorities will more actively work on the overall system and the reforms in separate sectors after the snap elections”, he told reporters.

According to him, the authorities have a political will and decision to create equal conditions, but all these requires a lot of actions.

He attached great importance to start of the Armenian-Ukrainian relations from a new page, but added that again a lot of works need to be done on this path.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan