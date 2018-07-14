First business automation expo held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Any action that will lead to the launch of automation systems and less time spent, free delivery process of orders, will greatly contribute to the economic progress, Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan told reporters at the #BeAutomated 2018 first business automation expo in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

He welcomed the fact that more than 30 companies have a chance to present their ideas and innovative solutions at the exhibition. “It’s useful for the business community, as well as for greatly reducing the business expenditures through the automation of procedures, which is one of the priorities”, the minister said.

He stated that from the first glance it seems that the business automation can lead to increase of unemployment, but looking more broadly, it’s just the opposite. “The services field expands, the labor market becomes more flexible through new specializations”, he said.

Business automation is the most important precondition for the business management of the 21st century which provides great opportunities in case of right introduction of automated management systems.

The automation is the use of programs or apps which cuts not only the expenditures, but also facilities the business procedures.

Business automation is the creation of not only a single information base, but also it’s a series of tools for company’s activity management.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan