Zaruhi Postanjyan runs for Mayor of Yerevan


YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Yerkir Tsirani faction of the Yerevan City Council has nominated its leader Zaruhi Postanjyan as a candidate for mayor in the upcoming July 16 early election.

Taron Margaryan resigned as Mayor of Yerevan on July 9.

The City Council decided to hold the election on July 16 at a special sitting earlier.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




