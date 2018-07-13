Zaruhi Postanjyan runs for Mayor of Yerevan
YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Yerkir Tsirani faction of the Yerevan City Council has nominated its leader Zaruhi Postanjyan as a candidate for mayor in the upcoming July 16 early election.
Taron Margaryan resigned as Mayor of Yerevan on July 9.
The City Council decided to hold the election on July 16 at a special sitting earlier.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:51 Armenian PM attaches importance to development of commercial ties with Belgium
- 15:48 Armenian president departs to Moscow for 2018 FIFA World Cup final
- 15:17 Zaruhi Postanjyan runs for Mayor of Yerevan
- 15:13 Raffi Hovhannisyan’s Heritage party ready to run for parliament, Yerevan city council
- 15:10 Foreign ministry slams local newspaper for fake news about Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic
- 15:06 Electoral commission to publish addresses of most accessible polling stations for people with disabilities
- 14:41 Armenia, Russia send large amounts of aid to Syria from Yerevan
- 14:07 Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire at Armenian town
- 12:37 UN publishes Artsakh memorandum on official website
- 12:30 Don’t expect behind-the-scenes backing for anyone, PM’s wife says slamming cronyism
- 12:24 New Geography for the Preferential Regimes: Business Armenia to Support Any Exporter
- 11:59 TIME magazine names Nikol Pashinyan crusader for democracy
- 11:43 Armenian president visits French embassy to congratulate Bastille Day
- 11:31 Armenia delivers more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria
- 11:08 ‘NK conflict must be settled peacefully’ – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to Euronews
- 10:53 Armenian government raises salaries of 10,000 medical personnel
- 10:39 Armenia launches rebranding seeking new name for its prominent cognac
- 10:16 Anti-Garegin II protesters make provocations, insult clergy – says Armenian Church
- 10:11 More than 100 Americans ill from parasite possibly linked to McDonald's salads
- 09:17 European Stocks - 12-07-18
- 09:15 US stocks up - 12-07-18
- 09:11 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-18
- 09:10 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 12-07-18
- 09:08 Oil Prices - 12-07-18
- 07.12-23:08 Turkish FM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Armenia’s PM
- 07.12-22:56 Electoral Code is the document that should be acceptable for broad political circle – Nikol Pashinyan
- 07.12-22:47 There is no tangible change in EU’s policy towards Armenia - Prime Minister Pashinyan
- 07.12-22:33 No talk on meeting with Azerbaijani president at the moment – Armenian PM
- 07.12-21:36 Armenia’s first deputy PM, EU Ambassador discuss issue of holding snap parliamentary elections
- 07.12-21:16 Every day to talk about returning to Armenia: PM Pashinyan’s main call at meeting with Belgian- Armenian community
- 07.12-20:50 We hope the sides will have chance to discuss wide range of issues on NK conflict settlement – Russian MFA spox
- 07.12-20:37 Deputy PM’s of EAEU states join activities for implementation of digital agenda
- 07.12-20:25 PM Pashinyan has informal, working meetings with leaders of several countries in Brussels
- 07.12-19:45 Armenia to continue engagement in NATO’s peace operation in Afghanistan
- 07.12-19:31 Any attempt to settle NK conflict through military means is an attack on democracy, says Armenia’s PM
15:06, 07.10.2018
Viewed 10146 times Armenia goes green by launching crackdown on single-use plastic
19:58, 07.09.2018
Viewed 3862 times Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
14:57, 07.09.2018
Viewed 2492 times Ethnic Armenian blogger goes unnoticed by Azerbaijani “intelligence” agencies, travels to Ganja and visits antebellum home of parents
16:25, 07.07.2018
Viewed 2202 times BREAKING: Serzh Sargsyan’s diplomat brother Lyova Sargsyan declared wanted in suspicion of white-collar crime
12:24, 07.09.2018
Viewed 2141 times Armenia's deputy PM inks $30,5 million investment agreements in US, Canada visit