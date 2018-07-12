Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

Electoral Code is the document that should be acceptable for broad political circle – Nikol Pashinyan


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Electoral Code is a document which must be acceptable for broad political circle, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters at a briefing in the Brussels airport, reports Armenpress.

“We are working on this path. Now it’s a stage when opinions are being voiced: of course, these opinions are not decisions. There is a working group, a parliamentary format where discussion is being held. We hope we will come to an agreement”, PM Pashinyan said.

