Electoral Code is the document that should be acceptable for broad political circle – Nikol Pashinyan
YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Electoral Code is a document which must be acceptable for broad political circle, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters at a briefing in the Brussels airport, reports Armenpress.
“We are working on this path. Now it’s a stage when opinions are being voiced: of course, these opinions are not decisions. There is a working group, a parliamentary format where discussion is being held. We hope we will come to an agreement”, PM Pashinyan said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
