Electoral Code is the document that should be acceptable for broad political circle – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Electoral Code is a document which must be acceptable for broad political circle, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters at a briefing in the Brussels airport, reports Armenpress.

“We are working on this path. Now it’s a stage when opinions are being voiced: of course, these opinions are not decisions. There is a working group, a parliamentary format where discussion is being held. We hope we will come to an agreement”, PM Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan