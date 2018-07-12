Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Armenia’s first deputy PM, EU Ambassador discuss issue of holding snap parliamentary elections


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. First deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The first deputy PM said on Facebook that during the meeting the political priorities and programs of the new government, as well as the EU’s support to Armenia have been discussed.

“In particular, the discussion focused on the snap parliamentary elections and the EU’s support for organizing and holding the process”, Mirzoyan said.

