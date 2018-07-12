PM Pashinyan, President Vējonis discuss further development of Armenian-Latvian relations

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis at the NATO headquarters, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the further development and deepening of the Armenian-Latvian relations were discussed. The sides touched upon the opportunities to expand the mutual cooperation in the economic sphere.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the exchange of experience with Latvia on the path of ongoing reforms in Armenia. “We hope the democratic events that took place in Armenia will contribute to ensuring stability and establishing peace in the region”, the Armenian PM said, stating that Armenia is committed to the negotiation process being carried out under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

In his turn the Latvian President congratulated Pashinyan on being elected as Armenia’s PM and stated that Latvia has closely followed the recent domestic political events in Armenia and highly valued the fact that this process was peaceful and democratic. Raimonds Vējonis highlighted the role of the Armenian community in the country’s cultural and economic life.

PM Pashinyan said the Armenian government’s actions aim at strengthening democracy, promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms, fighting corruption and developing the independent judiciary. He informed that the Armenian leadership is going to hold free, fair and transparent elections and added that Armenia views Latvia as a friendly state and hopes that the Armenian democratic changes will make two countries closer.

The officials also attached importance to the cooperation within the Armenia-EU partnership, in particular, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Nikol Pashinyan thanked the Latvian said for ratifying the CEPA.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan