Wanted Belgian citizen apprehended by Yerevan police

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police have apprehended a 35 year old man, a citizen of Belgium, on July 11 in the city.

The man has been identified only by his first name – Hayk – which suggests him to be an ethnic Armenian. The suspect was declared wanted by the national Interpol office of Belgium on July 1 on charges of drug trafficking and organized crime, police said.

The national Interpol office of Armenia and the general prosecution have been notified about the arrest.

