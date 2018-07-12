‘No alternative to negotiations process’ – Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meet in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s minister of foreign affairs Elmar Mammadyarov took place July 11 in Brussels, Belgium.

This was the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries after the change of power and formation of new government in Armenia as result of the democratic movement.

The foreign ministry said that OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk were also in attendance at the meeting.

The Armenian FM thanked the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for organizing the meeting and stressed the importance of the peace process under their auspices and the need to maintain the dynamics of negotiations.

The meeting had an introductory nature and was aimed at getting acquainted with one another’s views.

Mnatsakanyan emphasized that there is no alternative for the negotiations process, and in this context attached importance to forming atmosphere contributing to peace, strengthening of mutual trust, steps aimed at decreasing tension, the steady adherence to the ceasefire and refusal from aggressive rhetoric.

The Armenian FM stressed that the realistic and constructive involvement of all parties to the conflict has primary significance for the efficiency of the efforts for achieving long-lasting peace.

The sides exchanged ideas over issues relating to the negotiations process of the settlement of the NK conflict. The Co-Chairs presented their upcoming plans to the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Further steps were touched upon.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan