Eduard Militonyan re-elected President of Writers’ Union of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The 19th congress of the Writers’ Union of Armenia was held on July 11, reports Armenpress.

The agenda of the congress included the election of the new president of the Union, during which Eduard Militonyan was re-elected as the president of the Union with the majority of votes.

Militonyan is serving as the president of the Writers’ Union of Armenian since 2013.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan