National Security Service detains Martuni military commissar


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service has carried out operations in the military recruitment office of Martuni in Gegharkunik Province. The military commissar has been detained, NSS spokesperson Samson Galstyan told ARMENPRESS.

No other details were available at the moment.

