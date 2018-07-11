Special Offer from Ucom: Xiaomi Smartphone and Smart Band in a Package

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. As of today, within the framework of Ucom’s special offer, it will be possible to acquire Xiaomi Redmi S2 smartphone and Xiaomi MI Band 2 smart band in one package, Ucom reported.

The advocates of sports and healthy lifestyle can purchase the package of the equipment together with the 24 months subscription to Ucom Universal 2900 postpaid tariff plan. In that case, for the equipment package the subscribers will pay 4 600 AMD monthly. The total cost of the package is 111 000 AMD, which is possible to pay in installments, as a loan starting from 0% of prepayment, service fee and interest rate.

Let us note, that the newest Xiaomi Redmi S2 smartphone has 16 MP camera and 5.99-inch display. In Ucom service centers it is available in grey and rose gold colors.

The Xiaomi MI Band 2 fitness band is equipped with the ability to count steps, heart rate and sleep patterns. The band is dustproof, the IP67 certification testifies its water-resistance. One charge enables 20-day battery life. Among useful functions of the band there are the alarm clock, sports goals’ reminder, the possibility to receive incoming calls, SMS, social network and e-mail notifications.