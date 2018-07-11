New ambassador of Pope Francis presents credentials to Armenian president

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt, the Apostolic Nuncio (Ambassador) of the Holy See presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian.

Sarkissian congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador of Pope Francis and wished good luck in his important mission, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Mentioned that he served as the first Ambassador of Armenia to the Vaitcan, Sarkissian said he is well aware of the rich history and agenda of the Armenia-Vatican relations.

The president said that the bilateral historical ties, great cultural and spiritual legacy are good prerequisites and solid grounds for future development of cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan