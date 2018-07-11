Wanted bodyguard of former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew surrenders to authorities

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The 28 year old bodyguard of Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, has voluntarily surrendered to authorities after arriving in Armenia on a Krasnodar-Yerevan flight on July 10 days after being declared wanted. The bodyguard, Artem Petrosyan, is charged with illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.

A court had approved a motion to remand Petrosyan into custody pending further proceedings.

Narek Sargsyan is still at large.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan