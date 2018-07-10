Ethnic Armenian boys with no Armenian citizenship can’t be enlisted to military service in Armenia – deputy minister

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Boys, who are ethnic Armenians, but are not citizens of Armenia, cannot be enlisted to the military service in Armenia, Deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan said at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

“The Constitution of Armenia clearly states that each citizen is ought to participate in the defense of the borders in accordance with the law. These duties are exclusively for our citizens, since those, who are ethnic Armenians, but are not citizens of Armenia, cannot be enlisted to the military service in Armenia”, he said, adding that it is banned by law.

Commenting on the question that nevertheless these boys want to serve in the army and submit application, the deputy defense minister said they must receive an Armenian citizenship.

According to him, the Armenian citizenship is not only a condition, but a priority precondition in order to serve in the Armed Forces.

“If a person is a citizen of Armenia, but acquired a citizenship of another country, he is subjected to conscription in the Armenian Armed Forces”, Gabriel Balayan said.

