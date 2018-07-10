ARMENPRESS director presents specificities of traditional and modern news media in Beirut, Lebanon

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan has delivered a lecture titled “Crossing Points of Traditional and Modern News Media” in Beirut, Lebanon. Ananyan presented the work of ARMENPRESS, as well as the challenges which it has withstood.

Ananyan noted that ARMENPRESS is the first news agency in the history of Armenia, which is currently publishing 11 newslines – official, political, economic, social, sports, regional, international, cultural, provincial, interviews and photoreporting. He said that the staff of ARMENPRESS maintain the agency’s leading role in the Armenian media sector and have created solid grounds in regional and international news arenas in terms of providing the agency’s presence and development. Ananyan stressed that ARMENPRESS is publishing over 300 news stories daily in Armenian, Russian, English and Arabic, stressing that in addition to colleagues, global media giants like CNN, BBC and RIA Novosti use ARMENPRESS’s news for references.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan