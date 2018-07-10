Armenian law enforcement agencies summon CSTO Secretary General for questioning over 2008 unrest case

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service of Armenia has summoned CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov for questioning over the March 1 case.

“The notice has been sent, and he in turn said he will appear for questioning in the end of July,” the Special Investigative Service told ARMENPRESS.

Khachaturov was serving as head of the Yerevan garrison in 2008.

March 1 refers to the 2008 post-election unrest when mass protests erupted in Yerevan after Serzh Sargsyan was elected president. Subsequent clashes between police forces and protesters left several people dead on both sides.

Robert Kocharyan, the second president of Armenia who was the outgoing president at that time, has also been summoned for questioning.

