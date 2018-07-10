President Sarkissian, Golden Apricot filmmakers have dinner
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had an official dinner-meeting yesterday with honorary guests and filmmakers who took part in the 15th Golden Apricot International Yerevan Film Festival, Sarkissian’s office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:40 Armenian law enforcement agencies summon CSTO Secretary General for questioning over 2008 unrest case
- 10:18 Former President Robert Kocharyan reveals details over pre-March 1 meeting with military command in 2008
- 09:36 European Stocks - 09-07-18
- 09:31 US stocks up - 09-07-18
- 09:29 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-07-18
- 09:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-07-18
- 09:25 Oil Prices Up - 09-07-18
- 09:13 President Sarkissian, Golden Apricot filmmakers have dinner
- 07.09-20:57 Armen Arzumanyan appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and IT
- 07.09-19:58 Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 07.09-19:58 PM Pashinyan, minister Ardakanian discuss expanding Armenian-Iranian economic ties
- 07.09-19:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-07-18
- 07.09-19:38 Asian Stocks - 09-07-18
- 07.09-19:32 New Mayor of Yerevan must be elected no later than within a month: Procedure of holding snap elections
- 07.09-19:29 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s minister of sports and youth affairs
- 07.09-19:22 President Sarkissian receives Iranian delegation led by energy minister
- 07.09-18:57 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s executive director submits resignation application to President Sarkissian
- 07.09-18:50 Artsakh FM holds meeting with Armenia’s justice minister
- 07.09-18:39 Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigns
- 07.09-18:08 Defense ministry to make decisions on allocations to Yerkrapah Volunteer Union after the end of criminal case
- 07.09-17:36 PM Pashinyan’s son conscripted to Artsakh without participating in draw
- 07.09-17:33 Deputy PM Avinyan to participate in seminar in London on topic of investing in Armenia
- 07.09-17:09 Defense minister confirms information on participation of police troops in combat duty
- 07.09-16:58 Yerevan Mayor meets with City Council’s RPA faction members
- 07.09-16:42 All actions should be legal by 100% - PM Pashinyan on NSS discoveries
- 07.09-16:33 Earthquake registered 21km west from Armenia’s Gavar town
- 07.09-16:19 Supreme Spiritual Council to convene congress in Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on July 10
- 07.09-15:49 PM Pashinyan assures all those who didn’t properly implement their tasks in military units will be held accountable
- 07.09-15:42 Newly opened Swiss bank busted in Armenia for unlicensed operation
- 07.09-15:02 Former President Robert Kocharyan to appear for March 1 questioning not earlier than July 25 – head of office says
- 07.09-14:57 Ethnic Armenian blogger goes unnoticed by Azerbaijani “intelligence” agencies, travels to Ganja and visits antebellum home of parents
- 07.09-14:35 UNCONFIRMED REPORT: Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigns
- 07.09-13:52 Kim Jong Un’s private jet spotted in Vladivostok airport
- 07.09-13:46 Armenian Church slams police for odd idleness over demonstrators’ breach into headquarters
- 07.09-13:43 Investments from Argentine-Armenians to be boosted, says Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia
20:10, 07.03.2018
Viewed 5535 times Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s director arrested for embezzlement
13:07, 07.03.2018
Viewed 3373 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to London
19:58, 07.09.2018
Viewed 3170 times Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
16:18, 07.04.2018
Viewed 2369 times President of Italy to arrive in Armenia on state visit
11:50, 07.04.2018
Viewed 1968 times Azerbaijan makes another attempt to manipulate UN Security Council resolutions in the interests of war, not peace – Artsakh MFA