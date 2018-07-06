Today is International Kissing Day

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. July 6 is the International Kissing Day. It was first celebrated in the UK. In the late 19th century it was decided in the UK that kiss is a very important, irreplaceable and emotional phenomenon, and therefore a special day should be dedicated to it, reports Armenpress.

The International Kissing Day is celebrated across the world, different events are being organized. This day has also brought interesting results. For instance, a very long kiss was recorded in 2005 when a UK couple kissed 31 hours 30 minutes.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan