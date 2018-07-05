Republican Party’s proposal on additional ballots adopted at session of commission of reforms of Electoral Code

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. During the session of the commission of reforms of the Electoral Code adjacent to the PM, the proposal of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has been adopted, reports Armenpress.

Secretary of the commission Daniel Ioannisyan told reporters that the proposal relates to additional ballots.

He informed that this issue didn’t exist in the commission’s agenda before, but it was discussed and approved.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan