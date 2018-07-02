July 2 – World Sports Journalists Day

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Today sports journalists are celebrating their professional day, reports Armenpress.

Since 1994 July 2 is celebrated as the World Sports Journalists Day.

Armenia’s minister of sports and youth affairs Levon Vahradyan congratulated the sports journalists on their professional day.

“Dear colleagues, sports journalists,

I congratulate you on your professional day – the World Sports Journalists Day. I wish you creative and productive work, professional achievements and progress.

Like any representative of the sports world, you as well contribute to the development, popularization of sport, spread of healthy lifestyle thanks to your work.

Dear friends,

I once again congratulate you, expecting your impartial attitude while covering the sport events”, reads the minister’s congratulatory letter.

ARMENPRESS news agency also joins the congratulations, wishing new professional achievements to colleagues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



