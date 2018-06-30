Armenian deputy FM participates in OSCE Annual Security Review Conference in Vienna

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by deputy foreign minister Ashot Hovakimyan participated in the 2018 OSCE Annual Security Review Conference in Vienna from June 26 to 28, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

In his remarks the deputy FM touched upon the main factors on forming common security situation in the OSCE region.

He stated that by constantly violating the control regime of ordinary arms and the OSCE obligations aimed at strengthening trust and security, using force against Nagorno Karabakh and with its militaristic rhetoric Azerbaijan shows the absence of commitment to establishment of peace.

The deputy FM considered concerning the declining presence and engagement of the OSCE in South Caucasus, bringing as an example the closure of the OSCE Yerevan Office as a result of the Azerbaijani abuse of the organization’s consensus principle.

As for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the deputy FM reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva agreements referring to the expansion of the capacities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and installation of investment mechanism for ceasefire violations. In this context it was stated that Azerbaijan refuses to implement these agreements, moreover, it tries to expand the geographical coverage of tension, by escalating the situation in the Nakhijevan part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, therefore, it bears full responsibility for the ceasefire violations and their consequences.

In his remarks the deputy FM emphasized the importance of full engagement of all sides of the conflict for the success of the peaceful settlement process. He highlighted the need to form an atmosphere of peace for the success of the negotiation process. In this context deputy minister Hovakimyan said the OSCE member states should refrain from steps that can endanger that atmosphere, contribute to arms race in the region and undermine the normal work of the agreed format of the negotiations.

