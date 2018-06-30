Specialist attaches importance to proper implementation of extension works of NPP’s second power unit

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Petrosyan, director of the Armenian Scientific-Research Institute For Nuclear Power Plant Operation CJSC, says in order to develop the energy field it’s necessary to complete the extension works of the second power unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, reports Armenpress.

The specialist told reporters that at the same time it’s necessary to pay a special attention to the actions aimed at increasing the NPP’s security level. “Security increasing actions should be carried out as long as the NPP is operating”, he said.

Asked how long it will be possible to extend the operation of the NPP’s second power unit, Petrosyan said the term of the operation of a similar power unit has been extended in Russia, Finland and Hungary for 30 years. “But this doesn’t mean that ours as well should be definitely extended for 30 years. The time for extension can be determined after making some checks and receiving the security explanations”, he said.

He also commented on the decision of the Public Services Regulatory Commission, according to which the repayment of a 270 million dollar loan from Russia for extension of the nuclear power plant’s second power unit will be carried out through adding it in the electricity tariff. Vahram Petrosyan said it will affect the tariff, but added that there is an opportunity to mitigate that effect. “At the moment modernization works are underway at the NPP, and if we today work under 92% capacity, it is possible to increase the capacity to its nominal value, that is 440 megawatts. In other words, here we will generate 40-50 megawatts more product. If we calculate the volume of electricity generated per day, it’s a huge amount, will bring huge sums which can somehow mitigate the possible increase of the tariff”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan