U.S. Department urges citizens to reconsider travel to Turkey due to terrorism

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Department of State issued new Turkey travel warning, reports Armenpress. The Department continues to advise travelers to reconsider travel to Turkey.

The State Department urges the U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Turkey due to terrorism and arbitrary detentions.

In particular, the Department urged not to travel to areas along the Turkey-Syria border and the southeastern provinces due to terrorism.

“Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Turkey. Terrorist organizations explicitly target Western tourists and expatriates for kidnapping and assassination. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas”, the statement says, adding that the U.S. government has very limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens traveling in southeastern Turkey as the U.S. government restricts its employees from traveling to the region.

“Under the State of Emergency, security forces have detained tens of thousands of individuals, including U.S. citizens, suspected of affiliation with alleged terrorist organizations based on scant or secret evidence and grounds that appear to be politically motivated. U.S. citizens have also been subject to travel bans that prevent them from departing Turkey.

Participation in gatherings, protests, and demonstrations not explicitly approved by the Government of Turkey can result in detention or arrest”, the statement added.

