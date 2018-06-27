Armenian government plans to introduce visa waiver for Albania, Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Canada

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia plans to introduce a visa waiver for citizens of Albania, Turkmenistan, Lebanon and Canada from July 10, 2018.

The decision is expected to be adopted during the June 28 Cabinet meeting, with the draft included in the agenda.

The visa waiver will enable citizens of the abovementioned countries to enter Armenia without a visa for a maximum of 180 days within one year.

The government says the program will contribute to tourism growth, boost mutual recognition of spiritual and historic-cultural values of peoples and development and outlining of a number of new bilateral cooperation directions.

