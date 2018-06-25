Delegations of EP countries ready to support Armenian delegation’s resolution at EuroNest PA – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The session of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly has kicked off in Brussels on June 25, Armen Ashotyan – head of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, said on Facebook.

“Today in the morning a heated working discussion was held with the participation of the delegations of the Eastern Partnership countries.

The delegations of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova discussed the reports relating to political, economic, social and energy fields.

The delegations of the EP states expressed their readiness to support the resolution authored by me and submitted by the Armenian delegation relating to the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as soon as possible.

The European People’s Party faction also expressed its support to that resolution.

The sessions of four committees will also be held today in the evening, but the plenary session and main voting will launch tomorrow.

Armenia’s parliamentary delegation continues working united and with the entire potential”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan