Like father, like son: Ex-Mayor of Ejmiastin Karen Grigoryan accused in embezzling donations to Artsakh army

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service has launched criminal proceedings over former Mayor of Ejmiatsin Karen Grigoryan, the son of MP Manvel Grigoryan, the former general who is accused of misappropriations, theft and illegal possession of firearms, pending trial.

The Special Investigative Service said it has charged Karen Grigoryan on June 23 with grand theft.

In the days of the April War of 2016, Members of the Armenian Community of Russia NGO, had acquired three UAZ SUVs, thermal vision devices and military uniforms and transferred it to Armenia as aid. Representatives of the organization arrived in Armenia, where accompanied with Karen Grigoryan, they departed for Artsakh to donate the abovementioned items to Artsakh’s defense ministry. The items have been handed over to Karen Grigoryan, and MP Manvel Grigoryan, who was the chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union.

But instead of transferring the vehicles, worth over 22,000$, to the Artsakh military, Manvel Grigoryan and his son Karen Grigoryan embezzled them, transported back to Ejmiatsin, stored in a facility owned by them and used it at their disposal.

Karen Grigoryan hasn’t been remanded and is free on a bail bond.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan