Syrian army liberates from IS militants part of desert on border with Iraq

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian army units have liberated from the Islamic State terrorist group militants 1,800 square kilometers of desert in Deir ez-Zor Governorate west of the city of Abu Kamal, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.

According to the news agency, the army wiped out a large number of terrorists and destroyed their weapons during the operation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



