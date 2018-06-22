Luís Figo among football legends to arrive in Armenia in July

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. One of the football legends of Portugal Luís Figo will also participate in the match of legends in Yerevan in July.

ARMENPRESS reports Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Gabriel Batistuta, Diana, Cafu, Ivan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Serginho, Paolo Maldini, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Demetrio Albertini, Ludovik Zhuli, Kakha Kaladze and Ryan Giggs have already agreed to participate in the match of legends.

The match will take place on July 8 at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

