2015 gang suspect set free on bail by Yerevan court

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. A suspect in the highly publicized “Nork Marash armed group” case has been set free today by a Yerevan court.

Harutyun Saribekyan was set free on a signature bond pending trial.

At the same time, the court denied the motions on changing the pre-trial detention ruling for two other suspects.

The syndicate, dubbed the Nork Marash armed group, led by Arthur Vardanyan, had planned to overthrow the government at the time of their arrest in 2015.

Armenian intelligence agencies earlier said the syndicate planned to down the presidential aircraft, attack the presidential residence, the governmental HQ, the Parliament Seat, the Constitutional Court building and other state buildings.

Intelligence agencies gathered the information and apprehended all members of the syndicate in November 2015, when national security agents stormed the compound of the syndicate in Yerevan’s Nork Marash district. The location of the compound was the reason why the media dubbed the syndicate – Nork Marash Armed Group.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan