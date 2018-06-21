Armenia government change won’t affect ties with UAE, says Ambassador Jassim Mohamed Al Qasemi

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The change of government in Armenia will not affect the Armenia-United Arab Emirates relations, UAE Ambassador Jassim Mohamed Al Qasemi said at a press conference in the embassy in Yerevan.

He said they are ready to continue cooperation with the people of Armenia.

“This year marked the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Armenia. Our relations with Armenia will not change. They are continuous and developing,” the Ambassador said.

He added that the changes in Armenia are domestic and concern only the Armenian people.

“We cooperate with the government which is accepted by the people. We respect the Armenian government and appreciate the cooperation between the two countries,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador mentioned that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, has congratulated Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in response to the latter’s congratulation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In addition, he said that his country’s foreign minister has congratulated Armenia’s FM on appointment.

Speaking about the UAE’s stance over the NK conflict, the Ambassador said they are in favor of a peaceful solution. “We are in favor for any conflict to be solved peacefully,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan