$1 million cash in evidence handed over to Central Bank until investigation concludes origin

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee says large scale investigative and tactical operations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the embezzlement case in Yerevan’s Yans restaurant.

Organized crime unit officers and detectives have searched the homes of S. Karapetyan, the director of Selena LLC – the company owning the restaurant and R. Beglaryan, the owner of the company. The restaurant itself was also searched. It is located in Yerevan’s Teryan Street. Police found large amounts of cash in the search.

The investigative committee says the cash has been handed over to the Central Bank for storage until the investigation reveals the circumstances and its origin. 1,100,400 US dollars in cash was found, in addition to 230,500 Euros and 36,000,000 drams.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan