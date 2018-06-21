Customs bodies of EEU countries and Vietnam to exchange information

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has approved signing the protocol on exchange of information corresponding to the May 29, 2015 agreement on free trade between customs bodies of Eurasian Economic Union countries and Vietnam.

State Revenue Committee chairman Davit Ananyan presented the draft during today’s Cabinet meeting.

He said the protocol defines the procedure of electronic exchange of information between the sides for facilitation of implementation of customs functions, accelerating customs clearance and preventing violations.

