Armenia’s Deputy PM, UK Ambassador hold meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on June 20 with UK Ambassador Judith Farnworth, Avinyan’s office said.

At the meeting the Deputy PM presented the priority directions of the government’s program to the Ambassador. Ambassador Farnworth said that they want to expand the current cooperation format with the government and proposed the British government’s assistance in the priority directions of the Armenian government.

In particular, the Ambassador said the UK is ready to assist in improving the business environment – in a business-consultation format, targeted assistance for IT and engineering sector, assistance in boosting tourism, the electoral process – namely technical assistance for perfecting the legislation and assistance for strengthening principles of democracy.

The Deputy PM stressed that the new government is willing to improve the tax code and in general the investment environment.

The sides agreed to ensure further cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan