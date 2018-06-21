Trump reverses course, signs order to keep families together

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed his debunked argument that he had no authority to stop separations of undocumented immigrant families at the border, signing an executive order to keep parents and kids together, CNN reports.

"We're signing an executive order. I consider it to be a very important executive order. It's about keeping families together, while at the same time being sure we have a very powerful, very strong border," Trump said.

Trump's climbdown came after he faced intense pressure from across the political spectrum and from religious, political and world leaders to halt the separations, which produced days of heartrending news coverage of crying children -- some of whom were kept in cage-like detention centers.

The President claimed, though, that he isn't backing down.

"The border is just as tough. But we do want to keep families together," Trump said in the Oval Office. "We are keeping the family together."

