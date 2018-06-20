UN Resident Coordinator ready to support Armenia’s State Control Service in fight against corruption

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Davit Sanasaryan, Head of the State Control Service, received the United Nations (UN) Delegation headed by Mr. Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator / UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Control Service, during the meeting the interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to deepening of the relations between the UN Office in Armenia and the State Control Service. Davit Sanasaryan highly appreciated the UN’s continuous support to the Republic of Armenia and expressed hope that in this new situation in the country the bilateral relations between the UN and the Government of Armenia will progress with a renewed intensity and will be more efficient.

The UN Resident Coordinator expressed his readiness to continue cooperation in various areas, in particular in the area of lawfulness and anti-corruption fight, which is being carried out by the State Control Service, as well as to provide expertise and technical assistance. State Control Service 20 June, 2018

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan