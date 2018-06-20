Armenia holds panel on Digital Technologies and Humanitarian Response at the United Nations

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. On 19 June, the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN, in partnership with the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), organized a panel on Humanitarian response at the UN Headquarters in New York. Bridging technology, innovation, development, human rights and humanitarian agendas, the panel discussed the role of social media and emerging information and communications technologies in engaging populations affected by crisis, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from New York.

In his opening remarks, Mher Margaryan, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of Armenia to the UN, highlighted that effective community engagement remains an important priority in overall coordination of humanitarian response. He noted that the UN system should do more to engage affected populations and support those who amplify their voices.

The panel, moderated by Lara Setrakian, CEO, Co-Founder of News Deeply, included Alexandra Sicotte-Lévesque, a representative of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Andrej Verity, a representative of the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Panelists discussed the ways, in which digital technologies can help improve and consolidate the work of humanitarian actors, how their impact on the ground can be assessed in terms of the quality and effectiveness.

The panel brought together representatives of the UN member states, UN agencies, academia, as well as a large number of civil society representatives. Also participating was travel blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin who, while presenting his case, reflected on instances of attacks, threats and intimidation against journalists and media activists, as well as attempts to politicize the issue of access to conflict zones.

Below is the transcript of Mr. Margaryan’s remarks at the event.

“It is my pleasure to welcome everyone to a panel discussion on the role of social media and digital technologies in times of disasters and crises organized by the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN, in cooperation with our long-standing partner, Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).

The topic of today’s panel is central to addressing the very many challenges and disturbing realities of our times, in so many parts of the world. Improved humanitarian coordination and response will be critical to help mitigate situations of crisis where the right to life of the human being is increasingly threatened. Community engagement remains an important priority in overall coordination of humanitarian response, and deserves special focus.

26 years ago, when Armenia became a UN member state, we had to make our way in the world of humanitarian and development assistance, which, back then, had a different set of actors, policies and problems. Since then, the international cooperation landscape has become much more complex, in particular, in the face of multiple challenges and threats we are facing.

The global wave of displacement has brought about a large number of risks and instabilities, which require a collective response on an international level, including through better coordination on matters of border management, migration and fight against trafficking – important areas of international cooperation effectively embraced and supported by Armenia.

Armenia is deeply concerned and is closely following the ongoing refugee crisis and the developments in our wider region. More than 22.000 displaced persons have sought protection in Armenia over the past few years.

We continue to implement facilitated integration and settlement programs for the displaced people, and, in this regard, it is important to give due acknowledgements to the invaluable role of international institutions, non-governmental sector, Diaspora and faith-based organizations for having supported our country in alleviating the needs of refugees over the years. In Armenia, we have been privileged to have a vibrant and ever-stronger civil society, which is an integral part of our public life, and we see merit in continuously supporting the efforts of the civil society, also on a global level, as an important contribution to humanitarian and development response.

Within the United Nations, Armenia has been consistently supporting the promotion of human rights, including, most notably, through the concept and the practice of prevention. This implies a focus on the early action to prevent situations, which, if not addressed, result in conflicts and atrocity crimes. To this end, since 1998, Armenia has been leading the international efforts to underpin the significance of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, as well as to construct solid foundations for prevention. In 2015, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted resolution tabled by Armenia, which proclaimed the 9th of December as an International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of that Crime. This landmark resolution followed up on resolution unanimously adopted by the UN Human Rights Council, upon Armenia’s initiative. High-level events in observance of the 9th of December have since been held regularly at the United Nations and across the world, to pay tribute to those who fell victims of past inaction. The establishment and the regular observance of the International Day adds to the continued efforts of Armenia to promote consolidated international action against the crime of genocide.

Armenia continues to exert resolute efforts in promoting consolidated international action against the crime of genocide. Since 2015 Armenia has been regularly hosting a Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide, attended by political, public, religious, academic, civil society and media representatives from all over the world. The 2018 Global Forum will focus on the role of education and media in eliminating hatred, intolerance and xenophobia. We encourage all member states and all relevant bodies and entities of the United Nations to bring their participation.

Over the past three years, the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity has been honored in Armenia, in recognition of modern day humanitarians. Earlier this month, a 1 mln. dollar Prize, established on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, was awarded to its third recipient since 2015, to offer life and hope to those in need of humanitarian assistance.

Today’s panel will look into the role of social media and ICT in engaging populations affected by crisis. We look forward to an active dialogue on how social media and ICTs can help improve and consolidate the work of humanitarian actors, how their impact on the ground can be assessed in terms of the quality, relevance and effectiveness and what are the major challenges undermining the credibility and validity of such communication channels.

With this, I am happy to introduce our distinguished panelists, - Ms. Alexandra Sicotte-Lévesque, who is the Manager for Community Engagement at the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC). Prior to IFRC, Alexandra was the Global Adviser for Community Engagement at the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) supporting field offices in implementing community engagement strategies and leading policy at headquarters.

I am also pleased to introduce Mr. Andrej Verity, Information Management Officer at the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and a co-founder of the Digital Humanitarian Network. Alexander brings over 17 years of experience in information management field, with at last 13 years in the humanitarian realm.

And finally, it is my pleasure to introduce the moderator of today’s panel, Ms. Lara Setrakian, who, for so many of you, I am sure, needs no introduction. Lara is the CEO and Executive Editor of News Deeply, a network of digital media platforms that convene stakeholders and passionate communities on the world's biggest challenges, previously, a correspondent for ABC News and Bloomberg Television, covering the Middle East. Lara is a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum and a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

With that, I am very happy to pass the floor to Lara, who will take this conversation forward.

I thank you”.