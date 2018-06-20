“Good example of democratic change” - EC Commissioner Johannes Hahn on latest Armenia developments

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s visit to Brussels kicked off June 19 with a meeting with the European Commission’s Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

The Armenian FM presented the latest developments in Armenia to the Commissioner, which according to the latter can be characterized as a good example of democratic change, the foreign ministry said.

FM Mnatsakanyan presented the new government’s program to Commissioner Hahn, as well as the foreign policy priorities, and thanked for the EU’s continuous assistance to the reform proves in Armenia.

The FM presented the government’s projects and activities for the implementation of consistent reforms, strengthening of democratic institutions, rule of law, the fight against corruption, and attached importance to cooperation with partners in achieving this goal. The FM also attached importance to CEPA as a circle of bilateral relations.

The minister presented the implemented actions based on the foreign policy priorities aimed at protecting the interests of Armenia.

The sides discussed issues related to cooperation within the framework of the European neighborhood policy, and exchanged ideas over prospects of cooperation in the Eastern Partnership format. The upcoming June 22 Minsk informal ministerial meeting of Eastern Partnership countries was also discussed.

The sides also exchanged ideas over regional and international challenges.

The Armenian FM touched upon Armenia’s stances and priorities regarding the peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict, attaching importance to forming an atmosphere contributing to peace for advancing the talks.

The FM thanked the EU for its assistance to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship.

